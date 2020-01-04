Trump’s Point of No Return

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, January 3rd, 2020

Trump was elected to end this belligerence but he’s incapable of separating strength from weakness. A mafiosi-type who uses violence indiscriminately, Trump is a weak man......But he is a wimp. And a coward. And neither man was impressed by this. He hasn’t won a single negotiation of note in three years. Killing Solemaini was the result of having no capacity for diplomacy. China’s won the trade war. Russia gets their pipelines. Syria will be returned to Syrians and Iraq will reject U.S. presence there. Venezuela won’t fall and North Korea has nukes. Nothing has changed and yet everything has.

 

 

 

 

 

https://tomluongo.me/2020/01/03/trump-point-of-no-return/

 

 

 

 

