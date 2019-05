China is very silently devaluing its currency in the background, which will make the tariffs meaningless to Chinese as they offset the increases in tariffs. This will further anger Trump, who cannot bear to see China not "giving in" to his demands. And why should they? China is not afraid to fight and will never stand anyone dictating their domestic policy.

