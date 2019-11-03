Trump's Trade Team Chumps Are Getting Played By The Chicoms

The Chinese team has gotten their way for a year by playing Trump's team as chumps and patsies, so why stop now? The Chinese know they can get way without giving anything away by continuing to play the American patsies and using the president's obsession with keeping U.S. stocks lofting higher to their advantage: declare the talks stalled, U.S. stocks crater, the American team panics and rushes to remove anything that might have enforcement teeth, reducing any "trade deal" to nothing but empty promises.

http://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com/2019/11/chumps-china-is-playing-trump-and-his.html