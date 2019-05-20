Trump's Trade War Hammers Tax Cut: CapEx Slows To A Crawl In Q1

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, May 20th, 2019

Spending on factories, equipment and other capital goods slowed in the first quarter among a broad cross-section of large, U.S.-listed firms, bolstering investor concerns that a key driver of economic growth is fading.

Capital spending rose 3% from a year earlier in the first quarter at 356 S&P 500 companies that had disclosed figures in quarterly regulatory filings through midday May 8, according to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal of data supplied by Calcbench, a provider in New York and Cambridge, Mass. That is down from a 20% rise in the year-ago period for the same companies, the analysis shows.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

