Trump's Trade War Is Morphing Into Deep State Economic Warfare

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, May 18th, 2019

With his crackdown on Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co. and a new directive targeting European and Japanese carmakers, his administration is displaying its penchant to invoke U.S. national security in the broadest way possible. In doing so Trump is exploiting a loophole in global trading rules and doing what his predecessors spent years urging China and others not to at the risk of opening a protectionist Pandora’s box.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-05-17/on-huawei-and-autos-trump-aligns-trade-with-security-doctrines?srnd=premium

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.