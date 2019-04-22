Trustees Report: Social Security Fund Goes Negative In 2020, Kaput 15 Years Later

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, April 22nd, 2019

The Social Security program’s costs will exceed its income in 2020 for the first time since 1982—two years later than officials projected last year—forcing the program to dip into its nearly $3 trillion trust fund to cover benefits. But by 2035, those reserves will be depleted and Social Security will no longer be able to pay its full scheduled benefits, according to the latest annual report by the trustees of Social Security and Medicare released Monday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/social-security-trust-fund-to-be-depleted-in-2035-trustees-say-11555946113?mod=hp_lead_pos4

 

 

 

 

 

