Tulsi Gabbard Needs to Be Stopped. She's Telling People the Truth About US Wars!

No wonder Democratic Party bosses and mainstream media are trying to bury presidential contender Tulsi Gabbard. She is the only candidate, perhaps the only politician in the US, who is telling the American public exactly what they need to know about what their government and military are really up to: fighting illegal regime-change wars, and to boot, sponsoring terrorists for that purpose.

https://russia-insider.com/en/tulsi-gabbard-needs-be-stopped-shes-telling-people-truth-about-us-wars/ri27795