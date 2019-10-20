Tulsi Speaks Truth To Power

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, October 20th, 2019

"If you stand up to the rich and powerful elite and the war machine, they will destroy you and discredit your message...," says Gabbard, who said she's suffered smears "from day one of this campaign." In a Sunday tweet accompanied by a video which has nearly 450,000 views on Twitter (and 18,000 on YouTube) as of this writing, Gabbard writes "Hillary & her gang of rich, powerful elite are going after me to send a msg to YOU: “Shut up, toe the line, or be destroyed.” But we, the people, will NOT be silenced."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/toe-line-or-be-destroyed-tulsi-gabbard-dismantles-establishment-hit-job-viral-video

