Tulsi! The Peace Candidate WasThe Real Winner Of The Dems First Debate

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, June 27th, 2019

But as the debate began and the clown-show escalated, one candidate dominated the search...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-27/real-winner-last-nights-democratic-debate

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.