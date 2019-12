Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D) has taken flack from the left after voting "present" during last week's formal House impeachment vote, and now says that the process may only "embolden" President Trump and increase his chances of reelection (which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned about before she caved to her party).

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/tulsi-gabbard-defends-present-vote-warns-impeachment-will-backfire