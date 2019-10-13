Turkey Is Inundated With 3.6 Million Syrian Refugees---Why It Wants A 19-Mile "Safe Zone" On The Border

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, October 13th, 2019

If the campaign progresses as planned, leading the Turkish military and its Syrian allies to take control of a border stretch running 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep to the east of the Euphrates, the Syrians who could be forced to flee Idlib in the near future could perhaps be placed in tent cities in this “security belt” without being let into Turkey at all and instead transferred via Afrin and al-Bab, which are already under Turkish control.

 

 

 

 

 

 

