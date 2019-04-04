Two Minutes To Midnight: The Nuclear Armeggedon Clock Is Again Ticking Faster

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019

The 2018 NPR significantly elevated their role, permitting use in response to vaguely defined “extreme circumstances,” such as cyber-attacks or attacks on the infrastructure of both the United States and its “allies and partners.” The review doubled down on Obama’s unconscionable 30-year trillion-dollar modernization of all parts of the nuclear arsenal. The actual cost looks to be closer to $1.7 trillion and climbing. To make matters worse, all eight other nuclear powers are undertaking their own modernizations, though on a far more modest scale. Russia, it should be noted, actually cut its defense spending this past year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.thenation.com/article/untold-history-of-the-united-states-rerelease/

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.