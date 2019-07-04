U.S. Auto Sales Fall To 1999 Levels In 2019 First Half

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, July 4th, 2019

Ford waited until today to report its second-quarter new-vehicle deliveries in the US. So now we know what happened to total US auto sales in the second quarter and in the first half this year, and it wasn’t pretty. New-vehicle deliveries, fleet and retail combined, fell 1.5% in Q2 compared to Q2 last year, to 4.5 million vehicles; and in the first half fell by 2.4% to 8.4 million vehicles.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/07/03/new-vehicle-sales-fell-in-q2-sales-for-2019-to-drop-to-1999-level-20-years-of-stagnation/

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.