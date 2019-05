US retail numbers continue to fall month after month and have been declining since the last quarter of 2018. Despite a jump in March (primarily due to higher gas prices), the downward trend appears as though it will continue. US auto sales in almost every category are falling, and rising interest rates are at the core of the decline. Existing home sales continue to crumble since the end of 2018

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-04/crash-us-economic-fundamentals-accelerating