S. spending on health care grew to $3.65 trillion last year, climbing above $11,000 per person for the first time, according to a new report from Medicare actuaries. Spending rose 4.6% in 2018, faster than the 4.2% increase in 2017, even as the number of Americans without health coverage rose by 1 million for the second year in a row, reaching 30.7 million.

https://www.thefiscaltimes.com/2019/12/05/US-Health-Care-Spending-Hits-Record-High-Even-1-Million-Fewer-Insured