Uber Pukes: The Ever-Growing Illumination On The Farce That Is Disruptive Tech

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, August 9th, 2019

This and more gave us the birth of that fantastical, mystical creature of fabled fame known as the “unicorn.” And if you didn’t want to hang in the stalls with the little ones? You went back to the coloring books investor prospectus – made up more sh#t to state 1+1= whatever you want – then hit the business/financial media talk show circuit dispensing more horsesh#t than found on a working stable ranch – and wha-la! You now get the legal ability, aka IPO, to trade your bags of you-know-what into real bags of cash, from the risk oblivious suckers investor public. Rinse, repeat.

 

 

 

 

 

https://markstcyr.com/2019/08/09/the-ever-growing-illumination-on-the-farce-that-is-disruptive-tech/

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.