Uber's Huge Loss, Lyft's Abysmal Month, Pinterest's Earnings Disaster: Why the white-hot IPO market is full of duds

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, May 19th, 2019

And the stakes are high. The 80 US-listed IPOs so far this year represent the heaviest volume since 2014, according to Dealogic data. They have contributed nearly 15% of the last decade's total IPO volume, the firm's analysis shows. But under the hood, it's a different story. The volatile market has absorbed flop after flop, wiping out investor wealth and setting a grim tone for IPOs coming down the pipeline.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.businessinsider.com/uber-lyft-pinterest-ipos-why-some-high-profile-debuts-have-fallen-2019-5

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.