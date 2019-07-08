Uh-Oh! Morgan Stanley Starts The Sell Parade

Over recent weeks, you’ve heard us discussing why we think investors should fade the optimism from the recent G20. Why we think bad data should be feared rather than cheered because it will bring more central bank easing. Why we think the market is too optimistic on 2019 earnings and is underestimating the pressure from inventories, labour costs and trade uncertainty.

The time has come to put our money where our mouth is. In light of these concerns and others, we are downgrading our allocation to global equities from equal-weight to underweight

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-07/morgan-stanley-we-are-putting-our-money-where-our-mouth-and-downgrading-global