Negative $75 Trillion Is The Number. "What" Is Uncle Sam's Net Worth!

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, April 5th, 2019

Usually around the middle of February each year, the US Treasury Department releases an annual report of the federal government’s financial condition. It’s called the Financial Report of the US Government… and it looks a lot like an annual report that you might see filed by a big company like Apple or Facebook. Except that, unlike Apple and Facebook, the US government’s annual report is absolutely gruesome.

 

 

 

 

 

https://straightlinelogic.com/2019/04/04/us-governments-net-worth-is-now-negative-75-trillion-by-simon-black/

 

 

 

