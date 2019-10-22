Under Central Bank Regime Of Bubble Finance, Grifting Pays: Adam Neumann Gets $200 Million To Get Lost

Earlier when we reported that Japan's SoftBank, already the largest investor in WeWork, has offered a $5 billion debt-funded bailout package to WeWork, as well as a tender offer of up to $3 billion to buy out existing shareholders in the struggling office subletting company, we pointed out the patently absurd: instead of seeing the roughly $700 million in cash he had already siphoned out of WeWork clawed back, the company's former Chairman and CEO, Adam Neumann, was about to be rewarded with even more cash:

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/adam-neumann-be-paid-another-200-million-leave-weworks-board