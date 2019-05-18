Unleashing The Furies: How The Donald's Trade War With The Red Ponzi Has Morphed Into An Anti-China Feeding Frenzy In Imperial Washington

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, May 18th, 2019

There is no longer an orderly policy process in Washington to coordinate, moderate, or control policy formulation or implementation.  Instead, a populist president has effectively declared open season on China.  This permits everyone in his administration to go after China as they wish.  Every internationally engaged department and agency – the U.S. Special Trade Representative, the Departments of State, Treasury, Justice, Commerce, Defense, and Homeland Security – is doing its own thing about China.  The president has unleashed an undisciplined onslaught.  Evidently, he calculates that this will increase pressure on China to capitulate to his protectionist and mercantilist demands.  That would give him something to boast about as he seeks reelection in 2020.

 

 

 

 

https://chasfreeman.net/on-hostile-coexistence-with-china/

 

 

