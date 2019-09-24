Up Next UkraineGate---Biden Did, Trump Didn't, The MSM Dissembles

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, September 24th, 2019

The swamp abides. The latest news media dumpster fire over President Trump’s phone conversation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is a three-way ruse. Ruse 1: deflect attention from the main issue, which is Joe Biden’s trolling for payoffs on his missions to foreign lands as vice-president, first Ukraine, where son Hunter was gifted a board of director’s chair and $50K-a-month salary with Ukrainian gas company Burisma, and then a $1.5 billion “private equity investment” to Hunter Biden’s wealth management fund from the state-owned Bank of China. Ruse 2: to deflect attention from the damage soon to be inflicted on the Deep State by the forthcoming DOJ Inspector General’s report on FISA court abuses. Ruse 3. To set in motion yet another obstruction of justice trap for Mr. Trump on the basis of false charges.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/the-odor-of-desperation-2/

 

 

 

 

 

 

