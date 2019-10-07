US Auto Sales Stalling Below 1999-2000 Levels

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, October 7th, 2019

New-vehicle deliveries in the US — fleet and retail combined — were about flat, at 4.32 million vehicles in the third quarter. For the nine months, deliveries were down 1.6%. This puts new vehicle sales on track for about 17 million deliveries in 2019, the worst level since 2014, and below 2000 (17.35 million). This is the nature of a horribly mature market, whose two-decade stagnation was interrupted by the collapse during the Great Recession and the subsequent recovery:

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/10/03/tesla-us-deliveries-plunge-q3-gm-gains-ford-withers-auto-sales-at-1999-2000-level/

 

