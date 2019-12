The boom levels last year had been stimulated by pandemic efforts all around to front-run the tariffs by loading up on merchandise. But November’s drop in shipment volume didn’t just put the index below November last year, but also below 2017 levels and 2014 levels and nudged it closer to the lows of the 2015 and 2016 freight rec

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/12/19/us-freight-shipments-fall-below-2014-hit-by-shale-oil-gas-bust-manufacturing-construction-also-drag/