US Global Trade Deficit Soars To $891 Billion---China Highest Ever At $419 Billion

For goods only, the deficit with the world surged to a record $891.3 billion in 2018 from $807.5 billion the prior year. The merchandise deficits with Mexico and the European Union also hit records......Ironically, the biggest culprit was China, as the deficit with Beijing - the target of Trump’s trade war - hit a record $419.2 billion in 2018, following the previously noted plunge in Chinese imports from the US.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-06/us-trade-deficit-soars-621bn-highest-2008-goods-deficit-hits-record