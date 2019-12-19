USMCA---The Donald's Not So Great Anti-Trade Deal

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, December 19th, 2019

The USMCA’s many flaws arise from its unprecedented intent. It is the only trade pact ever meant to diminish trade. Since Nafta’s implementation, American exports to Mexico have grown more than fivefold. But imports grew even more, widening the trade deficit. The Trump administration finds this unacceptable, even though the trade deficit is mostly meaningless. Hence USMCA has a myriad of provisions to warm the hearts of protectionists.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

