But for the few, war is immensely profitable. Like almost any other government project, war is mostly a transfer scheme… to move wealth from the middle classes to the privileged few. Economic warfare, too – sanctions, tariffs, and currency manipulation (proposed by Elizabeth Warren) are ways to achieve the same goal, without the human losses. At least, not on our side.

