Warfare By Any Other Name: The Cruelty And Injustice Of "Sanctions"

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019

The economic war against the Iranian people means the steady, ongoing deterioration of their quality of life. Tens of millions of people are forced to endure increasing hardship, and many are driven into penury. When hawkish ghouls tout that the sanctions are “working,” they are celebrating the impoverishment and misery millions of people. Worse, these people are being punished for things they haven’t done and cannot control.....

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

