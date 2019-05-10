Washington Going Full Retard Paranoid About The Red Ponzi

Legislation last year vastly expanded Cfius’ remit from traditional security-related industries such as aerospace to a broad range of industries from biotechnology to batteries.

The panel has told one Chinese company to abandon a purchase of Grindr, a gay dating app, and another to sell its controlling stake in PatientsLikeMe, which helps people with similar health conditions find each other. Cfius appeared to worry those investments could be used to obtain sensitive personal information about Americans.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/can-this-marriage-be-saved-chinese-u-s-integration-frays-11557414600?mod=djemalertNEWS