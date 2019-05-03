Washington Is The Palpable Enemy Of The Middle Class: Two Chart Which Prove It

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, May 3rd, 2019

And there you have it: financialization, central bank-fueled speculation and globalization greatly boosted the incomes of the top 20%, while government transfers have significantly increased the incomes of the bottom 20% of households. The middle 60%, who did not benefit from the credit-fueled orgies of speculative bubbles (financialization) or globalization, and who do not qualify for many means tested transfers, have experienced near-zero income growth in the past decade of "recovery" and soaring asset bubbles.

 

 

 

 

 

 

http://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com/2019/05/income-inequality-and-decline-of-middle.html

