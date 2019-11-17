Washington Makes Endless War And Calls It Peace

There is nowhere else in the world where our foreign policy is as intensely militarized, and it is no accident that it is also where our foreign policy is most destructive. If the U.S. genuinely desired stability and the security of energy supplies, it would not be waging an economic war on Iran, and it wouldn’t be fueling a disgraceful war on Yemen. The author of that piece, William Wechsler, notably has nothing to say about either one of those policies.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/we-make-an-endless-war-and-call-it-peace/