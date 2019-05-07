Washington Never Says It's Sorry: The Murder Of 290 Iranian Civilians On Flight 655

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, May 7th, 2019

In truth, the Vincennes was in Iran’s territorial waters, the plane was ascending through 12,000 feet at 380 knots within the established commercial air route, and its transponder was squawking the plane’s identity over a civilian channel.......After the Vincennes shot down Flight 655, as Fred Kaplan noted in his Slate piece, Vice President George H. W. Bush responded by saying, “I will never apologize for the United States of America—I don’t care what the facts are.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

