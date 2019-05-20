Washington Sends War Armada Into Persian Gulf---Lunatics Like Sen. Graham Call For War On Iran For "Provocations"!

Here we go again — just as tensions seemed to be calming going into the weekend, with Trump distancing himself from some of the more out-front escalatory rhetoric from hawks like Bolton within his own administration last Friday, leave it to who else but Senator Lindsey Graham to ramp things up again. "We must deliver an overwhelming military response," he tweeted in reference to Iran.

