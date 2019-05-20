Washington Sends War Armada Into Persian Gulf---Lunatics Like Sen. Graham Call For War On Iran For "Provocations"!

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, May 20th, 2019

Here we go again  just as tensions seemed to be calming going into the weekend, with Trump distancing himself from some of the more out-front escalatory rhetoric from hawks like Bolton within his own administration last Friday, leave it to who else but Senator Lindsey Graham to ramp things up again. "We must deliver an overwhelming military response," he tweeted in reference to Iran.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-20/overwhelming-military-response-needed-graham-urges-trump-stand-firm-iran

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.