Washington must think the rest of the world is as stupid as many of its own politicians are. Its passing into law – signed by President Trump this week – of sanctions to halt the Nord Stream-2 and Turk Stream gas supply projects is a naked imperialist move to bludgeon the European energy market for its own economic advantage.

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/12/27/washingtons-unmasked-imperialism-towards-europe-and-russia/