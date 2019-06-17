Washington's Cyber-Attacks On Russia: A Deep State Coup By Any Other Name

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, June 17th, 2019

In an article titled “Pentagon Keeps Trump in the Dark About its Cyber Attacks on Russia”, Rolling Stone’s Peter Wade described this jarring revelation as follows: “New laws, enacted by Congress last year, allow such ‘clandestine military activity’ in cyberspace to go ahead without the president’s approval. So, in this case, those new laws are protecting American interests… by keeping the sitting president out of the loop. What a (scary) time to be alive.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

