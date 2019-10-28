Washington's Failed 50-Year War On Drugs: As Stupid and Evil As It Gets

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, October 28th, 2019

If failure was the only consequence of this program, that would be one thing. But it’s not. Drug laws have brought Into existence drug gangs, drug cartels, gang wars, drug assassinations, drug kidnappings, burglaries, robberies, murders, muggings, and official corruption.

3. The drug war is also the most racially bigoted government program since segregation, perhaps even more so. Under segregation, government officials used the force of law to keep the races separated, but at least they permitted blacks to keep living in the community. With drug laws, they have been able to remove blacks entirely from communities and relocate them into places called penitentiaries, where they are forced to spend a large portion of their lives. They have also been able to use drug laws to harass, abuse, insult, and humiliate African-Americans, Latinos, and other racial minorities.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.fff.org/2019/10/28/the-evil-of-the-drug-war/

 

 

