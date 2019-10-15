Washington's Idiotic Regime Change Project In Syria Is Finished---Damascus Back In Control Of Northeast

The decision was the kick in the ass the Kurds needed to agree to the return of Syrian government troops to the area they had held on to while under U.S. command. Currently Syrian troops and their heavy weapons are streaming in. Their primary task is to prevent any further encroachment by Turkish forces. They will also move to retake the oil fields east of Deir Ezzor and they will take control of the prison camps where ISIS fighters are held.

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/10/syria-regains-its-northeastern-parts.html#more