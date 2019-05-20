Washington's Mugging Of Huawei---A Blindingly Stupid Adventure In Economic Ignorance

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, May 20th, 2019

To which sane minds might reply that Huawei thrives in 177 countries around the world precisely because it’s not a creation of the state. About this blinding glimpse of the obvious, can the overnight protectionists on the right at least try to be serious? Do they really think a business this effective could be state run, reliant on the state, or working closely with the state? For conservatives to believe the latter is for them basically refute all that they used to believe about big government existing as an enemy of innovative commerce.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

