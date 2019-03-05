Washington's Other Great Hoax---Climate Hysteria and The 97% Scam

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, March 5th, 2019

That 97% number was promulgated by an Australian blogger named John Cook in 2013. It’s as ridiculous, but has as much popularity, as Al Gore’s “hockey stick.” Out of hundreds of thousands of papers that have been done on climate, he chose 12,000 and manipulated and subjectively interpreted parts of their abstracts to support his a priori beliefs. Many scientists whose names were used subsequently protested. A subsequent recalculation showed that less than 2% of the papers cited actually believe mankind is mainly responsible for any global warming.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.caseyresearch.com/doug-casey-and-eb-tucker-on-the-climate-change-hoax-part-1/

 

 

 

