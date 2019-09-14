Washington's Russophobia Waning?

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, September 14th, 2019

Are Western democracies, the U.S. and France in the lead, rethinking the hostility toward Russia they conjured out of nothing since Moscow responded to the coup Washington cultivated in Ukraine five years ago? Will Trump eventually succeed in putting ties with Russia on a more productive path — triumphing over the hawks hovering around him? Have the Europeans at last grown weary of following the U.S. lead on Russia even as it is against their interests to do so?

 

 

 

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/09/09/patrick-lawrence-the-establishment-is-changing-its-tune-on-russia/

