Currently each and every arm of U.S. policy is beating up China in any field it can. This hostility will soon become irreversible. China will response in kind and asymmetrically. It now restarts to buy oil from Iran. Ambassador Freeman sees no way how the U.S. could win the game.

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/05/propaganda-intensifies-the-trade-war-with-china.html#more