WeBroke---A Look At It's Threat To The Office Real Estate Market

It’s a challenge to get detailed information about all of WeWork’s $47.2 billion of leases, particularly when it comes to terms of any sublease agreements with other tenants, but the company said in its IPO filing that most of its U.S. rental obligations have an average period of 15-years and are often held by subsidiaries with “limited parent guarantees.”.......They found more than a dozen buildings in New York and San Francisco that listed WeWork as a tenant on more than 50% of the property and where “liquidity could loom large” if WeWork doesn’t raise additional equity during 2020, wrote a team of Cantor analysts led by Darrell Wheeler.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/heres-a-look-at-how-weworks-50-billion-pile-of-office-leases-could-unravel-2019-10-10