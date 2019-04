Most of the best circuses used to have three main rings. Nowadays, we can only get the occasional show for two on the same day. It is a rare treat when central bankers from two major jurisdictions compete for the world’s misapprehending attention. Today is one of those days: Mario Draghi and the ECB as the warmup act for the Federal Reserve’s release of its last minutes.

