What Comes Next? (Spoiler Alert: Not MAGA!)

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, July 31st, 2019

The economic contraction ahead will put this borderline psychotic country through some interesting ch-ch-ch-changes. Mr. Trump now fully owns the Potemkin status quo of record stock markets poised against a withering rot of human capital at the core of an industrial society in sunset mode. Leadership at every corner of American life — politics, business, media — expects an ever-higher tech magical updraft of fortune from an increasingly holographic economy of mere fugitive appearances in which everybody can get more of something for nothing. The disappointment over how all this works out will be epic.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/07/james-howard-kunstler/things-to-come/

 

