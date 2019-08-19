What Fareed Zakaria Gets Wrong About Afghanistan: Absolutely Everything!

There’s only one sacred cow that mainstream insiders – both "left" and right – dare not challenge: the runaway Pentagon budget and America’s forever wars. So it was, this Sunday morning, lounging in my hotel room in Spokane – I was in town for the national Veterans for Peace convention – that I happened to watch CNN’s Fareed Zakaria droll on about the supposed risks of "prematurely" (after 18 years?!?)

https://original.antiwar.com/Danny_Sjursen/2019/08/18/what-fareed-zakaria-gets-wrong-about-afghanistan-everything/