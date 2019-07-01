What Greatest Ever Trumpian Economy? Many U.S. Workers Can't Even Afford Rents

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 1st, 2019

Its central statistic is the Housing Wage which is an estimate of the hourly wage a full-time worker must earn to rent a homewithout spending more than 30 percent of his or her income on housing costs. As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, for 2019, the Housing Wage is $22.96 and $18.65 for a modest two and one-bedroom flat respectively based on the "fair market rent". A worker earning the federal wage would have to put in 127 hours every week - equivalent to more than two full-time jobs - to afford a two-bedroom apartment. It isn't just a regional issue - there isn't a single state, metro area or county in the U.S. where a full-time worker earning the minimum wage can afford to rent a two-bedroom property.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-01/rent-becoming-unaffordable-many-us-workers

