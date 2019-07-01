What Greatest Ever Trumpian Economy? Many U.S. Workers Can't Even Afford Rents

Its central statistic is the Housing Wage which is an estimate of the hourly wage a full-time worker must earn to rent a homewithout spending more than 30 percent of his or her income on housing costs. As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, for 2019, the Housing Wage is $22.96 and $18.65 for a modest two and one-bedroom flat respectively based on the "fair market rent". A worker earning the federal wage would have to put in 127 hours every week - equivalent to more than two full-time jobs - to afford a two-bedroom apartment. It isn't just a regional issue - there isn't a single state, metro area or county in the U.S. where a full-time worker earning the minimum wage can afford to rent a two-bedroom property.

