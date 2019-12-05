What Low-Flation? Basic Household Costs Are Soaring Out Of Control

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, December 5th, 2019

The costs of education are spiraling out of control, stripping households of income as an entire generation is transformed into debt-serfs by student loan debt. The soaring costs of healthcare are a core driver of higher costs in the education complex (and government in general), and to cover these higher costs, counties raise property taxes, which add additional cost burdens to households and enterprises as rents rise.

 

 

 

 

 

