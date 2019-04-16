What Manning/Assange Actually Exposed In The 2010 Wikileaks Publications---Brutal Atrocities Against Civilians In Iraq By The US Military

Except there was no “battle” and all those who died were civilians, though the Pentagon claimed they were gunmen. The trigger-happy pilots had apparently mistaken a camera for a rocket propelled grenade launcher.......It was known that a video of the killings taken from the helicopter existed, but the Pentagon refused to release it under the Freedom of Information Act. Plenty of people were being killed all over Iraq at the time and the incident would soon have been forgotten, except by the families of the dead, if a US soldier called Chelsea Manning had not handed over a copy of the official video to WikiLeaks which published it in 2010.

https://www.counterpunch.org/2019/04/15/calling-assange-a-narcissist-misses-the-point/