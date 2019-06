Given that the Fed has a very limited “toolbox” currently, I would expect them to use rate cuts VERY sparingly. Considering rates fall on average between 3-4% during a recession, the Fed is starting at just 2.4%. From a historical perspective, when the Fed does engage in rate reduction programs, it has not been an ideal point to be heavily invested in the financial markets.

