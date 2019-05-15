What Trade Deal? Chicom Media Now Demonizing The Donald--An Attack That Will Not Help To Get His Head Right

Urging indirect boycott of US goods and services, the editorial slammed Trump and suggested a nation-wide uprising against the US aggression: "The trade war in the US is the creation of one person and one administration, but it affects that country's entire population. In China, the entire country and all its people are being threatened. For us, this is a real 'people's war.'" Whether this means a renewed collapse in Chinese iPhone sales remains to be seen - for confirmation, watch for a new guidance cut from Apple in the coming days.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-14/china-calls-peoples-war-against-us-vows-fight-new-world